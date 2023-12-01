Marriage equality campaigner Tom Snow ties the knot

Marriage equality campaigner and outgoing Equality Australia chair Tom Snow has married his partner Doug Pengilly in a ceremony on Sydney Harbour.

Tom (above, centre) and his partner Doug tied the knot in front of their family and friends on a boat on Wednesday.

Tom Snow joined Australia’s campaign to legalise same-sex marriage in 2015. The following year, the philanthropist and self-described “accidental activist” was a co-chair and founder of the Equality Campaign that lobbied for the “yes” vote on same-sex marriage in 2017.

This week, Tom and Doug posted photos to Instagram of their nuptials in front of loved ones and guests, including New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley.

“He said Yes!! Woohoo!!! Thank you @dougpeng for being such an amazing dad… and husband to be!” Tom wrote.

Doug wrote, “Truly lucky to officially be part of this beautiful family.”

Tom Snow steps down as Equality Australia chair

This week, Equality Australia announced Tom Snow was stepping down as co-chair.

After the yes vote, Tom worked with fellow co-chair Anna Brown to re-purpose the Equality Campaign into what is now Equality Australia.

Anna, who is Equality Australia’s CEO, paid tribute to Tom’s “legacy as a leader and advocate”.

“With Tom’s stewardship, Equality Australia has secured incredible reforms across the country that will better the lives of LGBTIQ+ people for generations to come,” she said.

“We can’t wait to see what [Tom’s] next adventure brings. One thing I know is that Tom will continue doing what he does best – improving the lives of people across Australia who need it most.”

Anna Brown said Tom’s philanthropy also extends to medicine through the Snow Medical Research Foundation.

Tom Snow, who is the son of Canberra Airport owner Terry Snow, has three children and in 2019 split from his ex-husband Brooke Horne.

