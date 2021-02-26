World

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon’s tinfoil hat legislator

marjorie taylor greene far-right conspiracy theorist two genders

Far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene previously found fame taunting a survivor of a high school shooting, calling the tragedy a ‘false flag operation. She also blamed California wildfires on ‘Jewish space lasers’. This week, she moved on to harassing the mother of a trans child, a fellow congresswoman, claiming there are only two genders.

Voters in the US state of Georgia elected Marjorie Taylor Greene to the US Congress in November 2020.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed the Equality Act. That bill bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Marjorie Taylor Green opposed the bill. On Wednesday she unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the house to stop the bill’s progress.

Greene’s congressional office is located directly across a hall from that of a staunch proponent of the bill. Indeed, Representative Marie Newman invoked the name of her own trans daughter in a speech supporting the Equality Act.

“I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Representative Newman also placed a trans flag in the hallway outside her office.

Two genders

In response, Greene then put up a sign outside her office.

“There are TWO genders MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’”

She also tweeted on the matter.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

What science is she trusting?

While people espouse many different opinions on gender, science actually tells us, despite what the ‘Jewish space laser’ lady thinks, that there are more than two genders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

The Equality Act passed the house despite opposition from Greene and other Republicans.

Representative Al Green

Representative Al Green delivered a magnificent speech in support of the bill. He began by quoting Maya Angelou.

“And still I rise, Mr. Speaker.”

Finally, a completely gratuitous video of Marjorie Taylor Greene feeling up a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump.

