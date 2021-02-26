Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon’s tinfoil hat legislator

Far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene previously found fame taunting a survivor of a high school shooting, calling the tragedy a ‘false flag operation. She also blamed California wildfires on ‘Jewish space lasers’. This week, she moved on to harassing the mother of a trans child, a fellow congresswoman, claiming there are only two genders.

Voters in the US state of Georgia elected Marjorie Taylor Greene to the US Congress in November 2020.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed the Equality Act. That bill bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Marjorie Taylor Green opposed the bill. On Wednesday she unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the house to stop the bill’s progress.

Greene’s congressional office is located directly across a hall from that of a staunch proponent of the bill. Indeed, Representative Marie Newman invoked the name of her own trans daughter in a speech supporting the Equality Act.

“I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Representative Newman also placed a trans flag in the hallway outside her office.

Two genders

In response, Greene then put up a sign outside her office.

“There are TWO genders MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’”

She also tweeted on the matter.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

What science is she trusting?

While people espouse many different opinions on gender, science actually tells us, despite what the ‘Jewish space laser’ lady thinks, that there are more than two genders.

follow the actual sceincehttps://t.co/P7rcAdrlOe — Bonnie Adams (@Bonniea03981297) February 26, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

The Equality Act passed the house despite opposition from Greene and other Republicans.

Representative Al Green

Representative Al Green delivered a magnificent speech in support of the bill. He began by quoting Maya Angelou.

“And still I rise, Mr. Speaker.”

“You used god to segregate me in schools. You used god to put me in the back of the bus…” pic.twitter.com/dBBP14bter — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2021

Finally, a completely gratuitous video of Marjorie Taylor Greene feeling up a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump.

We haven’t seen you this excited about cardboard since you groped that Trump cutout. pic.twitter.com/ay6RHSbgNX — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) February 25, 2021

