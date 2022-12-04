WTF

Marilyn Monroe: home decor for the inventive crim

Destiny Rogers
Marilyn Monroe

Sixty years after her death, Marilyn Monroe remains an icon. Her image also remains a popular element of modern home decor. But a Western Australian man trying to avoid cops bearing warrants has taken that to new heights.

Scroll down for the vid

WA Police looking for a man with outstanding warrants found him in a covert space hidden behind a giant mural of Marilyn Monroe. Like those old movies where wall candelabras or the 13th book from the left on the second top shelf served as secret levers which when pulled caused tonnes of solid stone wall to pivot around and reveal a hidden passage.

The West Australian man emerged from concealment behind the giant mural and immediately shook the hands of the arresting officers. It seems he found himself in awe of the super-sleuths who looked at the painting of Marilyn and thought, ‘My, my, my. What have we here?’

A Google search for Marilyn Monroe decor returns over 22 million results. She remains a queer favourite, 60 years after her death, probably eclipsing Madonna and Lady Gaga etc. In fact, portraits of Marilyn Monroe are the Number One decor item employed by groups of gay4pay adult webcam models wanting to convince viewers they are really, really gay. (Not that I ever look at such sites. A lady with very long lashes wearing a sequinned gown told me about it at Bingo.)

Many webcam viewers want to believe the broadcasters actually enjoy the sex acts they perform and are not just in it for the cash. So, gay4pay performers frequently attempt to prove they are gay. And it seems nothing is gayer than Marilyn Monroe gazing down upon a bright-coloured vinyl couch and a box of wet wipes.

Watch the video

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

james bond actor george lazenby slammed for homophobic remarks
James Bond star axed from Aussie tour after ‘homophobic’ comments
David Kammerer Jack Kerouac Lucien Carr William S Burroughs
On this day: Lucien Carr, the Beats & gay panic defence
brisbane hustlers bingham cup photo
Our gay rugby clubs are off to Canada to play for Bingham Cup
anthony albanese scott morrison margaret court victory life church sermon
PM responds to Scott Morrison’s sermon at Margaret Court church
scott morrison margaret court sermon
Scott Morrison urges trust in God over government in wild sermon
gay teacher tiktok outed perth western australia students harassment catholic school
Gay teacher quits Catholic school after students out him on TikTok