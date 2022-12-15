Marie Antoinette shares lesbian kiss in new BBC period drama

An upcoming BBC drama series Marie Antoinette hints at a sapphic storyline.

A new teaser trailer released by BBC shows Marie Antoinette sharing a kiss with Madame Du Barry.

BBC’s new drama looks set to show a quirky, subverted history of Versailles.

The genre is something that writer and creator Deborah Davis is familiar with, with her previous work The Favourite.

The Oscar-winning film followed the life of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), and her various affairs with the women of her court, and also starred Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Controversy over queer storyline

However, the new series has not been without its controversy, with The Telegraph publishing an article slamming the drama for suggesting that Marie Antoinette was gay.

In the article, historians slammed the upcoming television show for its perceived historical inaccuracy.

However, the historical figure has long been considered a queer icon.

As reported by Pink News, in the 18th and 19th centuries, women would ask each other if they had heard the “rumours of Marie Antoinette” to scope out if they were lesbian or queer. Most famously asked by Anne Lister herself to her mistress.

Despite the controversy, let’s hope that a sapphic Marie Antoinette can fill the Gentleman Jack-shaped hole in our lives.

Marie Antoinette is set to air from December 29, and will be on BBC First in Australia.

