Margaret Court: retired player still likes making a racket

In her last sermon for 2019, retired tennis player and now pentecostal minister Margaret Court attempted to hit a moonball at Tennis Australia. Court is controversial for her vocal opposition to LGBTIQ rights and same-sex marriage.

Previously, Court demanded Tennis Australia formally welcome her to Melbourne Park to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her grand slam in January. Earlier in the year, Tennis Australia extended a like courtesy to Rod Laver.

After much debate, Tennis Australia settled on a formula of recognising but not celebrating the anniversary of Court winning all four major singles titles in a calendar year.

Margaret Court’s latest sermon

In her sermon yesterday, Court told her congregation that quoting the Bible publicly was like “opening a can of worms.”

“The devil gets in and the media and the political, the education, TV… He wants to control a nation so he can affect people’s minds and mouths …

“You think: My goodness, you’d let a torpedo off or something. No, it’s true – because they hate the word of God …

“Even that LGBT in the schools — it’s of the devil, it’s not of God, and most Christians wouldn’t even know what it says within there (the Bible).

“And you know when children are making the decision at seven or eight years of age to change their sex.

Male and Female

“No, just read the first two chapters of Genesis, that’s all I say: ‘Male and female’.

“Do you know, with that LGBT they’ll wish they never put the ‘T’ on the end of it because particularly in women’s sport they’re going to have so many problems

“And you’ve got young people taking hormones and having changes – by the time they’re 17 they think: ‘but now I’m a boy and really I was a girl’. Because you know what? God’s made us that way.”

Tennis Australia declined to comment on Court’s latest sermon. They referred instead to their open letter on the subject in November.

That said it is “common practice to draw a distinction between recognising champions and celebrating heroes, and it is an important distinction.”

