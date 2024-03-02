LGBT News

Mardi Gras tribute for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced the format for a Mardi Gras tribute to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies during tonight’s parade.

Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly murdered Jesse and Luke on Monday, February 19.

Lamarre-Condon was known to Jesse Baird though the nature of their past relationship remains the subject of bitter dispute. Some friends have described the gay police officer as a stalker Jesse barely knew. However, when police first named Lemarre-Condon as a person of interest, they described him as a former lover.

Mardi Gras Tribute

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras annnounced this afternoon that they will pay tribute to the couple at the beginning of the parade.

“We will take a moment to honour and remember Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, whose lives were tragically taken from us.

“This moment of commemoration serves as a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us and the memories of those we hold dear.

“As the Dykes on Bikes approach Taylor Square for their second pass — the heart of our Parade — they will come to a pause.

“This serves as a signal for all attendees to join in a moment of silence.”

Qanttas

Luke’s former employer Qantas previously announced that their float will include a tribute to the slain flight attendant. It is expected other floats will also pay tribute to the murdered couple.

Additionally, the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation will make its first appearance in the parade. Mardi Gras partner MinterEllison last week gave up their spot to the charity.

