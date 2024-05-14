Mardi Gras plans ‘leaner’ 2025 festival after $1.1m bailout

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras says an events industry crisis has put the LGBTQIA+ festival in a “vulnerable” financial position and flagged big changes for 2025.

On Monday, a City of Sydney council motion confirmed Mardi Gras faced an almost $1.1 million deficit this financial year.

The council revealed that earlier in the year, the NSW government handed Mardi Gras a $1.1 million recovery package and brought forward grant money to boost cashflow.

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Ltd had a total projected deficit of $1,095,000 as of June 2024,” the City of Sydney motion explained.

The motion stated an estimated $300,000 was revenue lost from Fair Day’s cancellation.

Mardi Gras cancelled the popular event at short notice after the council found asbestos in mulch at Victoria Park.

On Monday, City of Sydney councillors voted in favour of covering half – $550,000 – of the recovery package. Without it, the City of Sydney motion stated the festival was at risk.

Mardi Gras says ‘industry in crisis’

In a statement, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said it’s “a difficult time to be a festival in Australia.”

“Rising operational costs paired with the weak Australian dollar and a cost of living crisis has presented immense challenges to institutions that already operate on very lean margin,” the statement said.

Multiple major music and cultural festivals have cancelled as a result, the organisation said.

“Mardi Gras has not been immune to these pressures,” the statement explained.

“Our timeline in budgeting, planning, launching tickets and delivering our 46th festival saw a challenging environment grow more and more difficult.

“The crisis impacting arts, culture and major events is significant. This operating environment was exacerbated by the unexpected events of our 2024 festival.

“The mix of external forces, cost of living rises and an industry in crisis formed a ‘perfect storm’ of factors that has placed Mardi Gras in a vulnerable position financially.”

‘Taking all available steps to cut costs’

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said the festival delivers $35 million in economic benefit annually to NSW.

However for 2025, the organisation is “taking all available steps to cut costs and to plan for a community-focused festival”.

“Careful consideration will need to be made about the events and experiences we provide,” it said.

“However, over our 46-year history… we are an organisation that’s familiar with perseverance and resilience.

“With the 2024 festival behind us, and as we plan for a leaner 2025, Mardi Gras will continue to work closely with our government partners in responding to the challenges faced by the major events and festival industry.

“Our relationships with our partners, who believe in the power and importance of major events, remains strong and we look forward to working together in the lead-up to 2025 and beyond.”

