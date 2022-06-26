Mardi Gras Parade finally returning to Oxford Street in 2023

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has confirmed that next year’s Parade will finally return to its “physical and spiritual” home on Oxford Street.

For the past two years, Covid moved the official Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade from its traditional home on the inner-city Sydney streets.

Instead, in 2021 and 2022, the Parade moved into the Sydney Cricket Ground as a ticketed event. Political protest rallies took its place on the traditional route.

But on February 23, the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade will officially return to its physical and spiritual home on Sydney’s “Pink Mile” coinciding with the Sydney WorldPride megafestival.

Organisers say around 12,000 marchers and 200 floats will once more travel Oxford Street from Hyde Park to Moore Park, for the first time since 2020.

Mardi Gras has also announced parade registrations open on Wednesday, July 6.

“Expect all your Parade favourites, from the famous rumble of the Dykes on Bikes to the quintessentially Australian Lifesavers With Pride, and the many wonders of our LGBTQIA+ communities,” a spokesperson said.

“Watch our theme Gather, Dream, Amplify come to life, whether from the free viewing areas on the street or our premium viewing spaces.

“Bigger floats, lighting and firework shows [will] elevate the spectacle of our Parade along the entire revamped route.”

Sydney WorldPride megafestival comes here in 2023

The 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival will coincide with the WorldPride mega-festival in 2023.

On Friday, on the 44th anniversary of the original Mardi Gras march, nearly 1,000 Sydney folks have gathered to create a giant human Progress Pride Flag to send a message of welcome to the world.

The 17-day biennial WorldPride event is on in Sydney from February 17 to March 5. Sydney WorldPride tickets go on sale on July 15, 2022.

As well as the usual Mardi Gras events, WorldPride will also take over Sydney with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

A party in the Domain on February 26 is the biggest outdoor queer dance party in Sydney’s history.

Steven Oliver is hosting the six-hour Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert at the Opera House on March 2.

Sydney WorldPride will also convene a landmark three-day human rights conference.

And on March 5, 2023, fifty thousand people will also gather for a historic Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

