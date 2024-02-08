Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga

Wagga Wagga is getting ready to celebrate PRIDE, with Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras kicking off on March 9.

The annual event aims to raise the visibility of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex communities in the Riverina, providing an opportunity to express their creativity and celebrate their identity.

However, this is an ally-friendly event and the whole community is invited to join in the fun.

Kicking off on Baylis Street, a rainbow parade of floats will march attendees down to a free after-party on the lush grounds at the Victory Memorial Gardens.

The after-party will feature two stages of entertainment, including the launch of the ‘community stage’.

Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy said the idea for the community stage was born from a desire to recognise and celebrate the abundance of creative people in the region.

“This region is home to so many talented people; musicians, artists, performers, dancers and more,” Holly said.

“We wanted to give locals a space to show off their skills, entertain the community, and join in the joy and celebration of Mardi Gras.”

Community stage performances are scheduled to run alternately with main stage performances, effectively doubling the entertainment on offer for attendees. There will also be open mic opportunities.

Where: Baylis Street (Parade) and Victory Memorial Gardens (After Party)

When: Saturday, March 9 from 5PM

Cost: Free to attend!

For more information, visit waggamardigras.com.

