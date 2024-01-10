Gripping thriller leads Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 lineup

Queer Screen has unveiled the 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival’s full 2024 lineup of over 100 queer movies and shorts.

MGFF24 will come to cinemas across Sydney during Mardi Gras season from February 15 to 29.

In total, 161 films and events are spread across unique programs. National audiences can also stream films online on-demand from March 1 to 11.

The festival will open with the dark neo-noir thriller Femme, and close with Australian director Goran Stolevski’s chosen family drama Housekeeping for Beginners.

Festival director Lisa Rose said this year, the festival wants audiences to indulge in post-screening discussions and debate after watching the thought-provoking films.

“The theme focuses on films that start conversations. People will be keen to discuss and dissect them as soon as the credits start to roll,” she said.

“There’s so much to sink your teeth into, including several that will inspire lively debate.”

See all the films and book tickets at queerscreen.org.au and check out the highlights below.

Femme

The festival opens with the Sydney premiere of British neo-noir thriller Femme, a fierce psychodrama featuring phenomenal performances from Misfits star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay (Pride, 1917), about a drag star seeking revenge after a homophobic attack.

Housekeeping For Beginners

Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski’s (Of An Age) delivers his signature fast-paced, witty dialogue in festival closer Housekeeping for Beginners. This sensitive, conversation-rich domestic drama finds joy in the chaos of found family.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

An evocative story of friendship and self-discovery between two teens in 1980s Texas, based on the critically acclaimed young adult novel.

All of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott reveal extraordinary intimacy in this beautiful, heart-wrenching film from director Andrew Haigh (Weekend).

Sunflower

Sunflower is an impressive first feature from director Gabriel Carrubba. Tender, atmospheric and touching, it follows Leo, a 17-year-old from working-class Melbourne who is questioning his sexuality.

A Portrait of Love

Documentary A Portrait of Love celebrates Archibald award-winning artist Craig Ruddy. Told through the eyes of his partner of twenty years, Roberto Meza, and directed by Molly Reynolds (My Name is Gulpilil), it’s an exuberant tale of creativity and devotion.

Sing-a-long: The Sound of Music

Calling all naughty nuns, cool captains and bratty kids! It’s time for The Sound of Music sing-a-long with the Order of Perpetual Indulgence.

Our Son

Boasting the power couple pairing of Billy Porter and Luke Evans, this is a sensitive, nuanced take on the breakdown of a long-term marriage.

Monica

Trace Lysette (Transparent) leads this lyrical tale of a trans woman called to care for the ailing mother (Patricia Clarkson) who disowned her.

Female Trouble

Glamour has never been more grotesque than in John Waters and Divine’s perverse classic Female Trouble, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Another Country

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this gay classic features star-making (and swoon-worthy) performances from Rupert Everett and Colin Firth.

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field

What connects Sex and the City, The Devil Wears Prada and Emily in Paris? Fashion stylist extraordinaire and amazing lesbian Patricia Field.

Mutt

Non-binary heartthrob Lio Mehiel won a Special Jury prize at Sundance for their performance as trans man Feña in this raw, authentic drama.

Who’ll Stop the Rain

Evocative and romantic, this is the powerful story of two girls falling in love while protesting for creative freedom in post-martial law Taipei.

Along Came Love

In a sweeping love story spanning decades, a couple become one another’s saviours by hiding each other’s secrets in homophobic post-WWII France.

F.L.Y.

Two ex-boyfriends must live under one roof, putting their friendship (and some high heels) to the test, in this wistful comedy.

Girls Don’t Cry

Two teenage girls embark on a road trip through the Italian countryside. One is fleeing home, the other is desperate to return to her home in Romania.

I Am What I Am

A heartfelt anti-rom-com about an asexual woman grappling with the tension between her family’s expectations and her quest for independence.

The Mattachine Family

Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) star in this thought-provoking and funny look at chosen family.

Old Narcissus

This distinctly raw, erotically-charged drama delivers a powerfully melancholic portrait of ageing in Japan unlike anything seen before.

Tickets and passes for the 2024 Mardi Gras Film Festival are on sale now at queerscreen.org.au, with discounted tickets available to Queer Screen members.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.