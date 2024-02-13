Mardi Gras Fair Day cancelled because of asbestos

The City of Sydney and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras today announced the cancellation of Sunday’s Fair Day because of asbestos in Victoria Park.

The council and Sydney Mardi Gras received advice on Monday from the Environment Protection Authority about possible asbestos contamination in mulch in the park.

Over the past two days, the two organisations worked to coordinate a clean-up of the affected areas while also bumping in Fair Day infrastructure.

However, a detailed investigation revealed that an event on the scale of Fair Day cannot proceed this Sunday.

City of Sydney statement

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO said the council had to put the safety of the community first.

“This is an incredibly disappointing decision, as Fair Day is a pivotal part of the Mardi Gras calendar. But we have to put the safety of our community first.

“We will continue to work with Mardi Gras once the asbestos issue is resolved. Today’s decision underscores how serious this is. The NSW Government and the EPA must make sure this never happens again.”

Sydney Mardi Gras statement

Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith said it broke the organisation’s heart to cancel the event.

“Fair Day is one of our most loved events and is attended by over 70,000 people each year. It breaks our heart to see this Sunday not go ahead, but given the safety concerns we must put our communities’ wellbeing first.

“Our festival is still bursting with events ready to welcome and celebrate with our community. Oxtravaganza on 24 February is a free community event that shines a spotlight on our local Gaybourhood businesses, many of which were set to participate in Fair Day; and festival highlights, including Bondi Beach Party, Parade and Mardi Gras Party, remain unaffected.

“This cancellation is a setback. However, it presents us with an opportunity to unite and support one another more strongly. The rest of our festival continues unchanged, offering many chances over the 17 days for our communities to come together in celebration and solidarity.”

