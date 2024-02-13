Entertainment

Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline Bondi Beach Party

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Dance Goddess Sophie Ellis-Bextor will headline the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party on Friday, February 23.

The multi-award-winning singer of hits Get Over You, Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and viral hit Murder On The Dancefloor joins the list of previously announced exclusive performers.

Sydney Mardi Gras announced US electropop star Slayyyter as a headliner previously. Other acts confirmed for the party are Lagoon Femshayma, Jay Jay Revlon, Corey Craig, Josh Harrison, Beth Yen, Tyoow and Mama de Leche.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s viral hit Murder on the Dancefloor recently enjoyed a gigantic surge of popularity after appearing in the film Saltburn.

Tickets: Bondi Beach Party

The QNews Guide to Mardi Gras in Sydney:

The Free Events.

All Ages Events.

The Parties.

The Parade.

Best of the Rest.

