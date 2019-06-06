Mardi Gras announces bid to bring mega festival WorldPride to Sydney

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announced their formal bid to bring the WorldPride festival to Sydney in 2023.

WorldPride is the largest gathering of LGBTQI communities globally, and is held every two years in a host city.

If Mardi Gras is successful in its bid, it will be the first time WorldPride is held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mardi Gras Board Member and 78er Robyn Kennedy is part of the committee leading the bid process.

“We’re excited by the potential of WorldPride Sydney 2023. It’s the largest and most important LGBTQI festival in the world,” she said.

“We feel bringing this to Sydney will have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific region with regards to social justice and equality for LGBTQI communities.”

WorldPride 2023 would coincide with the 45th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

But first, an Australian delegation will travel overseas this week to present the case for Sydney to host the LGBTQI festival.

WorldPride could bring 1 million revellers to Sydney

New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin said the annual Mardi Gras festivities in Sydney attract global attention.

“It’s exciting to think we could be bringing the world to Sydney for WorldPride2023 where we can showcase our beautiful global city to the world,” he said.

Mardi Gras said a WorldPride in Sydney has the potential to attract over 1 million attendees.

Both an 80,000-person pride march down Oxford Street in Darlinghurst and an international LGBTIQ human rights conference would be part of the festival.

InterPride members will decide the outcome of the Sydney bid at the AGM in Athens in October 2019.

WorldPride was first held in Rome in 2000. Since then, it’s been held in Jerusalem, London, Toronto and elsewhere.

This year’s WorldPride is in New York City, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

