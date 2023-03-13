Australia’s original Mardi Gras protesters, the 78ers, have called out Ugandan lawmakers for targeting the East African nation’s queer communities with horrifying new anti-gay legislation.

The East African nation currently criminalises same-sex relations. But last week some Ugandan lawmakers declared the laws don’t go far enough. And one MP has put forward a draft bill to criminalise simply identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender.

The horrifying proposal punishes any person who “holds out as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female,” Reuters reported. If convicted, they would face over 10 years in prison.

The bill would also criminalise “promotion” of homosexuality and “abetting” and “conspiring” to engage in same-sex relations.

78ers slam ‘increasing incitement of violence’

The 78ers have condemned the proposed legislation and the “increasing incitement of violence against LGBTQIA+ communities and coordinated campaigns encouraging discrimination and vilification” of lesbians, gay men and transgender and queer people.

“Homosexuality is criminalized in 30 of Africa’s 54 countries,” a group of 78ers said in a statement.

“What is clear is that there is a new hateful wave stigmatising queer people in several of these countries.

“Some politicians are once again using homophobia for political capital. Religious leaders too are exploiting the oppression of sexual minorities to further their own agendas.”

The 78ers urge the Australian government to lobby Uganda, which is part of the Commonwealth to drop the bill. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (above) must also step in and block laws that are “an affront to basic human rights.”

Christian and Muslim leaders must step up

Australian Christian and Muslim leaders must also publicly condemn the “hateful incitement to violence embodied within the anti-homosexuality bill,” they said.

“Grand Mufti Sheik Shaban Mubaje’s public comments supporting the banning of all homosexual practice in Uganda and the hateful comments by leaders of Christian ministries will simply lead to blackmail, assault, extortion, and violence against LGBTQ persons who are already fearing threats to their lives,” the 78ers state.

“The constant message we 78ers had when we were young in Australia, was that we had no right to be who we were.

“We faced the heavy weight of seemingly immutable laws, immovable moralistic dogma, and entrenched traditions that were all hostile to us.

“We worked democratically to overcome these huge barriers. Today, there are millions of LGBTQIA+ people growing up fearful and vulnerable in societies influenced still by anti-human belief systems.

“We don’t want them or future generations to have to face what we faced.”

