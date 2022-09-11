Australian music icon Marcia Hines hopes to give festivalgoers pure joy as she retakes the throne as queen of the disco in big new show Velvet Rewired.

After more than 60 years in the music industry the singer is heading back on the road as part of an ensemble on its national tour. First, she’s packing her bags for Queensland and will bring the retro-inspired Velvet Rewired to the Wynnum Fringe Festival.

Marcia is starring as The Diva in the show, coming to the live arena of the Spiegeltent at Wynnum Fringe. A cast of internationally acclaimed circus, dance performers and vocalists are joining her in a boogie wonderland disco of glitz, glamour, eye candy and jaw-dropping circus skills.

Marcia Hines describes disco as a joyous type of music that she’s never left behind.

“This show is a celebration of disco, with circus acts, music, dancing, costumes,” she told QNews.com.au.

“Who doesn’t love all those things? Everybody’s on their feet by the very end – fingers crossed – and that’s exactly what we want.”

The singer said she can’t wait to connect with audiences face-to-face after the pandemic made travel difficult last year.

“We were kept away from people that we love and denied travel and all those kinds of things that we all took for granted,” she said.

“I think it’s so great to be able to gather and watch or gather and listen to shows.

“For me, I love going to shows as an audience member because it’s escapism. It’s that one to two hours where you don’t think about anything else but what you’re seeing.

“It should be joy, it should be uplifting.”

Velvet Rewired at the Wynnum Fringe Festival

Velvet Rewired is a major draw at the third annual Wynnum Fringe Festival, which organisers say will bring an estimated 35,000 visitors to Brisbane from November 16 to December 4.

It’s Brisbane’s only annual Fringe Festival of its type, celebrating the best in contemporary, independent and alternative arts and entertainment from Queensland and interstate.

Velvet Rewired opens at the Wynnum Fringe Festival on November 16. Tickets are on sale now at wynnumfringe.com/event/velvet-rewired/

