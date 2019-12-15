(Many) homophobes are frequently, secretly fond of gay sex

Homophobes are certainly a strange breed, particularly the activist types. What drives their innate bigotry toward LGBTIQ people? In fact, research exists to indicate where some of their bigotry originates. But the conclusions of that research are often not welcomed.

Homophobes

Some people quietly dislike or harbour prejudice against LGBTIQ people.

But others make lots of noise, driven to campaign against people different to themselves.

Why would anyone make a disapproving scrutiny of other people’s sex life their life mission?

Homophobes rarely, if ever, discuss their own sex life but take every opportunity to speak publicly about the sex lives of the LGBTIQ people they so despise.

It is a very strange and quite remarkable fixation.

The evidence of our own eyes and ears

Firstly, we can not ignore the passing parade of political and religious anti-LGBTIQ campaigners implicated in sexual encounters with same-sex partners.

Some bring themselves undone by sexually harassing members of either their congregation or constituency. Others get sprung with rent-boys or blackmailed by same. Some suffer the exposure of their profile on a hookup app.

Remarkably, one anti-gay US politician never suspected anyone would remember his past employment as a drag performer.

Author Frédéric Martel earlier this year released his book In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy, the result of four year’s research and investigation. In it, he lays out evidence to show that every one of the most virulently anti-gay Cardinals in the Vatican is gay. Not just gay, but sexually active to a prodigious degree.

They cruise Roman parks, use their smartphones to hire rent-boys via apps or indulge in ecclesiastical orgies replete with hot young seminarians.

The research

A 2012 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggested that self-avowed straights who secretly harboured same-sex desires were more inclined to discriminate against LGBTIQ people.

The authors described those people as “significantly more likely… to favor anti-gay policies …and to express greater implicit hostility toward gay subjects.”

That study backed up previous research from 1996.

Homophobic heterosexual men far more aroused by gay porn than non-homophobic

In the 1996 study, researchers recruited men who regarded themselves as exclusively heterosexual. They sorted them into two groups — those who felt threatened by homosexuality and those who did not.

The researchers initially hooked the subjects up to a penile plethysmograph which measures erectile response to sexual stimuli. They then showed the men explicit straight, gay and lesbian pornography.

In the homophobic group, 80% showed from moderate to definite tumescence when exposed to gay pornography. Only 34% of the non-homophobic group displayed any arousal in response to gay porn.

Controlling parents

While the 2012 study found people conflicted about their sexuality inclined to homophobia, it also attempted to understand why.

The answer lay in the parents.

Subjects with more conflicted sexual identities were more homophobic and also reported their parents as more controlling.

Netta Weinstein, a researcher on the project, explained the conclusion to The Daily Beast.

“In a predominately heterosexual society, ‘know thyself’ can be a challenge for many gay individuals. But in controlling and homophobic homes, embracing a minority sexual orientation can be terrifying.”

Not all closeted people are homophobic

Neither of the studies indicates that closeted people are generally homophobic. People have many reasons to maintain discretion about their sexuality and every right to do so.

However, the studies do indicate that, like it or not, many homophobes are closeted homosexuals, driven by inner conflict about their own sexuality, sometimes caused by controlling parents.

Also, not ALL homophobes are secretly gay. In the 1996 study, 20% of the homophobic subjects demonstrated no sexual arousal when watching gay porn.

And just one last piece of research. In 2018, researchers at the University of Queensland determined less intelligent people were more likely to hold discriminatory attitudes to same-sex couples.

Our response to homophobes

The idea of homosexual homophobes drives some in our communities to anger, particularly when others find grim humour in the hypocrisy.

But hypocrisy is funny and humour a natural human response to grim events.

However, the combined weight of the various research should inform our opinion of those who discriminate against us.

In fact, the research indicates we have every right to question the sexuality of those who would persecute us for our sexuality or identity.

Because it would appear the majority of homophobes are unintelligent people who conduct their vendettas against LGBTIQ people in response to doubts about their own sexuality caused by controlling parents.

