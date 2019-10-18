Man who sued Apple claiming iPhone ‘turned him gay’ drops lawsuit

The Russian man who tried to sue Apple after claiming that his iPhone app turned him gay has dropped his bizarre lawsuit.

The man, known as D.E. Razumilov, filed the suit against Apple for one million rubles ($AU22,800) after he mistakenly received a cryptocurrency called GayCoin rather than the BitCoin he ordered via an iPhone app.

Advertisements

Alongside it was a message, “Don’t judge until you try.”

The man said in the lawsuit: “I thought, truthfully, how can I judge something without trying? I decided to try same-sex relationships.

He subsequently broke up with his girlfriend and began a relationship with a man.

“Now I have a boyfriend. I do not know how to explain this to my parents,” he said.

“My life has been changed for the worse and will never become normal again.

“Apple pushed me towards homosexuality through manipulation. The changes have caused me moral and mental harm.”

But according to his lawyer, Sapizhat Gusnieva, the man is dropping the lawsuit after the initial court this week over privacy fears.

She said the man had suffered harassment from online “haters” who had found his contact information and “Apple supporters” who had written to him.

“Today we abandoned the legal demands,” Gusnieva said, adding Razumilov “no longer wants to continue with the case.”

He “decided not to go forward because he would have needed to attend forthcoming hearings.”

But earlier, Gusnieva insisted the case was genuine, saying her client was “scared” and had “suffered”.

Homophobia is widespread in Russia

Homophobia is widespread in Russia and reports of rights violations and attacks on LGBT+ people are common.

Advertisements

Russian authorities use the country’s homophobic “gay propaganda” law to oppress the country’s LGBTIQ community.

The law officially bans the “promotion of non-traditional lifestyles to minors” but effectively outlaws all LGBTIQ activism.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.