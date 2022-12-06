A man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole the singer’s French bulldogs in Los Angeles last year has been jailed for 21 years.

James Howard Jackson (above, inset) was one of three men and two accomplices in the violent February 2021 robbery.

He pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and admitted to inflicting great bodily injury, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said after the “cold-hearted, violent act”.

Prosecutors said on February 24, 2021, Jackson and others drove around Hollywood, West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley “looking for French bulldogs”.

They spotted Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was out with her three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia.

CCTV showed a car stopping and two people getting out of the back seat and confronting Fischer.

The pair then struggle with Fischer and Jackson shoots the man with a gun. The dog walker then fell to the ground.

One of the thieves grabbed Koji while the other grabbed Gustav. The duo get back into the car and drive away.

The third dog, Miss Asia, ran back to where Mr Fischer was lying on the ground.

Two days later, a woman, Jennifer McBride, later handed Koji and Gustav in to a Los Angeles police station.

Authorities said the French bulldog breed can sell for thousands of dollars. The court heard detectives didn’t believe the thieves knew the dogs were Lady Gaga’s.

Lady Gaga says dog walker Ryan Fischer ‘forever a hero’

After the violent robbery, Lady Gaga offered a $US500,000 reward for the dog’s return.

She said at the time, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

In March 2021, Ryan Fischer described his “very close call with death” as he recovered in hospital.

“First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks. I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

He said he thought he may die as he cradled Lady Gaga’s beloved Miss Asia.

“Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he wrote.

Fischer said his “panicked screams calmed as I looked at her” even as he could see himself bleeding from his wound.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together,” he said.

“[I] apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

