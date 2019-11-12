Man who bought tickets to see Madonna is now suing her

A Florida man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Madonna and promoter Live Nation after she delayed a concert for two hours.

Since September, the singer has performed concerts on the US leg of her Madame X Tour.

A man named Nate Hollander purchased three tickets – totaling $1,024.95 – for her December 17 concert in Miami.

When Hollander bought the tickets, the show was scheduled to start at 8:30pm but was later rescheduled to start at 10:30pm to accommodate her.

Hollander didn’t want to attend a concert that late and Live Nation would not refund him his money, according to the lawsuit.

He argues that Madonna has repeatedly arrived hours late to her shows on the tour.

“Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00am,” the suit claims, according to NBC News.

“Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickers purchased for the Madonna concert.”

Hollander then tried to recover some of the money he spent by reselling the tickets.

“Due to the change in the start times, [the tickets] suffered an extreme loss in value,” the lawsuit states.

This made it impossible for Hollander to recover the amount paid for the tickets, the suit argues.

He argues Madonna and Live Nation “knew or should have known that said concerts would not start at 8:30pm” due to her “long history” of late starting times.

The man is suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation and is seeking damages.

Madonna reponds to delays: ‘A queen is never late’

Madonna and Live Nation have not responded to the lawsuit. However, the singer is notorious for keeping her fans waiting.

On her last Australian tour in 2016, she kept fans waiting for more than two hours at her first Brisbane show.

As a result, restless fans booed and walked out before she finally appeared at 11:15pm.

Last week, Madonna was scheduled to start a Las Vegas concert at 10:30pm on Thursday.

When she didn’t start until 12:30am, fans reportedly booed Madonna and chanted for refunds.

Madonna addressed the delay the next night, telling the audience, “Here’s something that you all need to understand.

“And that is, that a queen is never late.”

She posted the video to Twitter captioned “F.A.C.T.S.” with a crown emoji.

