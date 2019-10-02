Man sues Apple because ‘iPhone turned him gay’

A Russian man is suing Apple because he claims, his iPhone turned him gay. The Moscow Times reports D. Razumilov wants one million rubles because the device bought from the US tech giant lured him into homosexuality. One million Russian rubles equals nearly 29,000 Australian dollars.

Razumilov accuses Apple of “manipulatively pushing me toward homosexuality.” Further, he says the company caused him moral suffering and harmed his mental health.

After crypto payment, iPhone turned him gay

The Russian claims that he downloaded a cryptocurrency payment app in 2017. Afterward, he apparently received an unsolicited payment of 69 GayCoins. GayCoins are lesser-known cryptocurrency.

Accompanying the payment was a message saying, “Don’t judge without trying.”

Razumilov claimed the message roused his curiosity.

“I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships.

“I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out.

“I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents.

“After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.”

GayCoin

Launched in 2014 and intended as a cryptocurrency for LGBTIQ people and organisations, one GayCoin is currently worth almost three Australian cents. That obviously makes it one of the less valuable cryptocurrencies.

The payment Razumilov claims led to his conversion from heterosexuality has a value of less than two Australian dollars.

It seems unlikely then that we can class Mr. Razumilov as ‘gay for pay’.

69 GayCoins won’t even buy a loaf of bread in Moscow.

A court hearing is scheduled for 15 October.

