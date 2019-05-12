Man hospitalised after police storm queer bookstore overnight

Staff member’s arm broken in several places from shoulder down.

Armed police broke in through the garage of Melbourne’s Hares and Hyenas, a queer bookstore and bar, early Saturday morning.

Bookshop owners Crusader Hills and Rowland Thomson posted on Facebook that the heavily armed police never identified themselves. Police injured staff member Nik Dimopoulos, throwing him to the ground and restraining him.

Advertisements

His head hit the pavement during the police assault and the police action broke his arm in several places.

The police broke in through the venue’s garage looking for a suspect they described to locals as “an armed member of a ‘Lebanese’ gang.”

“At no stage did they identify themselves as police. They just stormed into a dark room shining torches and it was impossible to identify them as police.

“Nik Dimopoulos, thinking that it was an anti-gay home invasion rushed out the door, downstairs and on to the street.”

The post says the police forcibly detained Dimopoulos without ever ordering him to ‘stop’.

It says the police tethered his hands ‘way’ behind his back. They had no equipment to remove the restraints even after an ambulance arrived.

Dimopoulos “could only see boots and rifles.”

“He said he thought he was about to be killed.”

Meanwhile police bailed up Crusader Hills while Rowland Thomson searched upstairs for his phone to call the police.

Crusader tried to act as a witness to Nik Dimopoulos’ detention in the gutter. However, police threatened to detain him, though he still refused to move.

Nik Dimopoulos is now “in hospital with the likelihood of losing the use of his left arm.”

The police assault broke the man’s arm in several places from the shoulder down.

“The surgeon described the injury as 12 on a scale of 1 to 10.

Advertisements

“Crusader and Rowland are both shaken but physically fine.

“Nik also has a huge contusion on his head.”

“Once again I say AT NO TIME DID THE POLICE IDENTIFY THEMSELVES.”

Nik Dimopoulos underwent surgery on his arm Saturday.

Police Statement on Hares and Hyenas

Victoria Police said police followed a vehicle involved in a home invasion and carjacking earlier in the week to near the premise.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle without success and tracked it to Fitzroy, nearby the queer bookstore.

Multiple specialist units searched the area and raided Hares and Hyenas after reports of a man “fitting a description” at the premises.

“The male sustained serious injuries as a result of the arrest.”

Because of an ongoing internal investigation, police refused further comment.

Hares and Hyenas

Hares & Hyenas queer bookstore is a Melbourne LGBTIQ community hub. The venue operates as a bookstore and cafe by day and a bar by night. A much-loved pillar of Melbourne’s queer scene, it attracts a wide cross-section of the LGBTIQ arts and culture communities.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.