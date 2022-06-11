Man fraudulently racks up $651k debt in partner’s name

A Melbourne man has told 9’s A Current Affair that a former partner took out loans and spent money on credit cards in his name. Luke Allen said his ex racked up a massive $651k debt using forged documents.

When Luke Allen later googled his former partner’s name, he discovered the man previously defrauded a food company of $186,000+.

CAUTION: A Current Affair stated the former partner is currently in Bendigo.

A Current Affair reported the man also faces charges of pocketing $30,463 from bogus Medicare claims when he worked at a medical clinic in 2019. He is currently wanted in NSW for failing to turn up to court.

Luke Allen

Luke Allen said that after they first met, his former partner sent daily messages saying ‘I love you’ and treated him to expensive dinners and gifts. Despite Luke contemplating marriage, in March this year, the man left him for someone else.

In the process of moving on with his life, Luke Allen put in an offer on an apartment. He said that, to his surprise, the bank refused him a loan.

“We’re not going to touch you with a 10-foot pole, because of your credit history, because you’re essentially bankrupt’.”

It was then that Luke discovered the $651k debt he owed from loans and credit cards taken out in his name by the former partner.

“Two days after **** and I met for the first time, I had three or four credit enquiries made using my name.”

Luke realised what had happened when he looked at a forged bank statement used for a loan application. Although the photoshopped statement had his name on it, he recognised the account number as belonging to his ex.

Victoria Police told A Current Affair detectives had received a report of fraud, allegedly committed over a four-year period.

“The exact circumstances are yet to be determined and the matter is currently being assessed by investigators.”

