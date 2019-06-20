Man forced to ‘identify as female’ for drink discount

Dr Thomas Bower won a court case over ‘sex discrimination’ because a brewery refused him a women’s discount. Craft beer brewery BrewDog last year offered their special Pink IPA to women for £4—a £1 discount. The male doctor asked for the discount at a bar in Cardiff, Wales, but the bartender refused. However, the bartender relented after the doctor falsely claimed to identify as female.

If anyone has any questions about the case I will happily answer them if they are polite. https://t.co/cp9mQ2PCvr — Tom Bower (@ride_with_tom) June 18, 2019

Advertisements

The Independent reported that the doctor’s request to pay the lower price led to ‘a bit of back and forth’.

Bower claimed that he eventually felt “forced” to lie about “identifying as female” to get the beer.

He later complained to the company.

Gender Pay Gap

BrewDog responded by explaining that they offered the special promotional discount to highlight the gender pay gap.

It was part of a national campaign ahead of International Women’s Day.

The 20 per cent discount was a statement to reflect the pay gap of 20 per cent in the UK.

The brewery called their Pink IPA an “overt parody on the failed, tone-deaf campaigns that some brands have attempted in order to attract women”.

This is not ‘beer for girls’. This is beer for equality. Pink IPA has landed.https://t.co/MRWnqaADXg pic.twitter.com/J9Kk4khk1h — BrewDog (@BrewDog) March 6, 2018

Bower took BrewDog to court, seeking damages and an apology.

District Judge Phillips ruled that the brewery’s promotion breached the Equality Act 2010.

“In my judgment, it is clear that in this case the claimant has been directly discriminated against by the defendant because of his sex,” he said.

“The fact that by identifying as female he was still able to purchase a Pink IPA makes no difference.

Advertisements

“I accept what Dr Bower says, namely that identifying as female was the only way he could purchase a Pink IPA at a cost of £4.”

Judge Phillips added that the exchange “humiliated” Bower, and that it was “not a pleasant experience for him”.

The court awarded Bower £1,000 in damages.

He reportedly donated the money to charities for men’s mental health and women’s pay campaigning.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.