Man drops Kevin Spacey ‘groping’ case

The son of former television news presenter Heather Unruh who alleged Kevin Spacey groped him, dropped his civil action against the actor this week.

The alleged victim filed papers on 3 July to voluntarily dismiss the suit.

The court dismissed the case ‘with prejudice’.

The accuser therefore cannot refile later.

The man previously sought unspecified damages over alleged ‘explicit sexual behaviour’.

The incident allegedly occurred at a Nantucket restaurant when, after plying the young man with alcohol, Spacey groped him.

However, the actor’s lawyers accused the man of deleting text messages that would support Spacey’s defence.

In January, a judge ordered the accuser to provide his mobile phone to the defence.

The man’s attorney then told the court his client could not find the phone.

Tweet from Heather Unruh

The alleged incident came to light after a tweet from Unruh.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fall.

In November that year she gave a press conference accompanied by lawyer Mitch Garabedian, an attorney who represented victims in the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal.

“In July 2016, actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted my son.

“It happened late night inside the Club Car Restaurant and Bar on Nantucket Island.

“The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, eighteen-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim.”

She claimed the actor plied her son, who lied about his age, with alcohol in a state with a drinking age of 21.

Then, Spacey allegedly groped the young man.

After the actor went to the toilet, another person witnessing the incident is said to have advised the alleged victim to flee.

Since then, fifteen other men made allegations of sexual assaults by Spacey.

Prosecutors last year filed a related criminal case against Spacey, who denies the claims.

