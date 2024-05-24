Man charged with murder of boyfriend in alleged DV incident

NSW Police have charged a 32-year-old man with murder after his alleged partner was found dead in Sydney’s west.

Police were called to a unit complex in Auburn just after 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 22), after reports of a domestic-related incident.

Officers and paramedics found a man, believed to be aged in his 50s, with head injuries. He was treated but died at the scene.

Police officers later arrested a 32-year-old man, identified as Rory Schade, in a nearby street in the western Sydney suburb.

Officers took Mr Schade to Auburn Police Station where homicide detectives charged him with murder.

Alleged domestic violence incident

NSW Police confirmed the men knew each other, and it’s understood were in a relationship. It’s understood homicide detectives are treating the incident as domestic violence.

Tearful neighbors in the western Sydney auburn who knew the older man told the ABC he was “softly-spoken” and the “the sweetest person” and were shocked by the killing.

Police described Mr Schade as a “violent offender” with a lengthy criminal history, including several charges relating to violent assaults and allegedly breaching bail.

Rory Schade didn’t apply for bail when his case was heard briefly in Burwood Local Court on Thursday. The Sydney man will face court again in July.

The alleged domestic incident comes just days before LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day, which is May 28.

Advocates warn domestic and family violence occurs at a disproportionately higher rate in LGBTQ+ communities, and yet is under reported.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service. If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).

