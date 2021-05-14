Man charged with murdering his boyfriend at Sydney apartment block

NSW Police have charged a man with the murder of his boyfriend at an apartment block in Sydney’s east on Tuesday afternoon.

Phillip Papaefthymio (pictured above), 42, was arrested near the apartment building in the Sydney suburb of Rushcutters Bay.

He allegedly attacked his 39-year-old partner, Chris Stanmore, in the basement car park. Stanmore had suffered critical injuries.

NSW Police said just before 2pm on Tuesday, a witness called emergency services to the Kings Cross Road apartment building. The witness alleged an assault had occurred.

Officers and paramedics found Stanmore unresponsive in a basement parking area.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man before he was taken in an ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. Stanmore died a short time later.

It’s believed the couple, who were living with another man in one of the apartments, had an argument, heard by neighbours in the building.

“Following inquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Kings Cross Police Station,” a spokesperson said.

NSW Police charge Phillip Papaefthymio with murder

NSW Police officers later transferred him to hospital under guard for observation.

They then returned the man to the police station and charged him with his partner’s murder.

Police believe the couple were staying with a friend in the apartment block. They allege the pair had an argument, which they then took to the privacy of the carpark.

NSW Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Kings Cross Police Station or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Phillip Papaefthymio appeared at Central Local Court on Thursday (May 13) but did not apply for bail.

During his court appearance, Papaefthymiou had a large black bruise on his left eye. He’ll return to court next Thursday (May 20).

