Man charged after Filipina trans woman’s death in NSW

NSW Police have charged a man with manslaughter after Filipina transgender woman Mhelody Bruno died in Wagga Wagga in regional New South Wales.

Police and emergency services were called to a unit to assist Ms Bruno (pictured), who was unresponsive, at about 8am last Saturday (September 21).

NSW Ambulance paramedics conducted CPR and stabilised the 25-year-old before taking her to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

But despite the efforts of hospital staff, she died shortly after 10am last Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death under Strike Force Lamson.

After police inquiries, the 31-year-old man was arrested at Wagga Wagga Police Station on Sunday afternoon (September 22).

He was later charged with manslaughter and granted strict conditional bail. He will appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on November 6.

Writing on Facebook, several friends mourned Ms Bruno and said she had been visiting Australia from the Philippines.

They said she was due to fly home less than a week after her death.

NSW Police say family of Mhelody Bruno devastated

NSW Police Inspector Adrian Telfer told the Daily Advertiser on Thursday afternoon it was too early to determine the pair’s relationship.

“We do know that they were known to each other,” he told the publication.

Inspector Telfer said police had contacted the woman’s family earlier this week.

“We believe this person had been in Australia for the last couple of months,” he said.

“[The family] were devastated by the death of this lady. We will be providing them with as much assistance as we can over the coming months.”

Inspector Telfer said neither the man nor Ms Bruno were known to police before last Saturday morning.

New South Wales LGBTIQ organisation ACON wrote on Twitter: “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mhelody Polan Bruno.

“ACON is in close contact with local authorities and the NSW Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer team.

“[We] will keep the community updated as further details are released.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 from 3pm – 12am everyday or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.