Man bashed in alleged hate crime in Sydney appeals for information

A man has gone public with the harrowing details of a violent alleged hate crime on Oxford Street in Sydney in an appeal for information on his five attackers.

The man, named Aaron, took to Instagram almost two months after the violent assault on Oxford Street, near Riley Street in Darlinghurst.

NSW Police said Aaron had reported the assault as occurring in the early hours of the morning on June 26. Five men allegedly assaulted him as he walked along the street.

The men approached Aaron, but he wanted to avoid the confrontation and attempted to walk away, police said.

But one of the men continued to approach the man and began to throw punches and kick him to the ground.

Now the 33-year-old has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal in a devastating post he described as “one of the hardest things I’ve ever said or done on social media”.

Aaron wrote he believes the assault was a hate crime, and asked for help in identifying five men captured on CCTV whom police wish to speak to.

“Kicked, punched, head stomped on and left,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Still trying to find them as they fled and left me unconscious.

“Ambulance arrived took me to hospital, I woke up not knowing where I was, with a broken nose, blood all over me and my eyes swollen shut.”

In hospital, he received treatment for a broken nose, concussion and injuries to his eyes and mouth.

The man said he now has thousands in dental bills and was sharing his story in a bid to “put a stop to this unnecessary violence”.

NSW Police release CCTV footage after alleged hate crime

Two months on from the alleged assault, police are yet to identify any of the five men allegedly involved.

Last week, Surry Hills Police shared CCTV screenshots from the area. Police appealed for the public’s assistance to identify the men pictured in the images.

Officers want to speak with the men to assist the investigation into the June 26 assault.

“Five males attempted to instigate a fight with the victim, the victim attempted to avoid the confrontation and walked away,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“One of the males approached the victim and punched him several times in the face, causing facial injuries.

“The victim was later transported to hospital due to injuries sustained.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

