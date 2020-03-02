Man arrested over murder of Kimberley McRae

A 20-year-old Colombian man arrested on a Caribbean island is facing extradition to Australia for the alleged murder of Sydney woman Kimberley McRae.

McRae, who was transgender, was found dead in her Coogee unit in January. A real estate agent discovered her body several days after the 69-year-old was last seen.

Last week, local police on the island of Aruba arrested the 20-year-old student in connection with McRae’s death.

The island is a Dutch territory off the coast of Venezuela. A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed police are working to bring the man back to Australia.

“Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad are working with Commonwealth agencies to seek the man’s extradition to Australia,” they said.

“The priority for all Australian authorities is seeking the return of the man to face justice.”

NSW Police said McRae, who also went by several other names, was a well-known figure in the Sydney beachside suburb.

“Kim had a distinct personal style with recognisable features and a wide circle of associates,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.

“Investigators are aware Kim worked in the sex industry and may be known to some of her associates as Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina.”

Anyone with information on Kimberley McRae’s death can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Kimberley McRae farewelled at community vigil

In January, Kimberley McRae was remembered at a candlelight vigil in Coogee.

Organisations SWOP, the Scarlet Alliance, Trans Pride Australia, The Gender Centre and Trans Action Warrang joined friends and locals to mourn McRae.

A spokesperson for Trans Action Warrang said Kimberley was “well-loved by her local community.”

“Local children from the area also made a poster with their favourite memories of Kimberley written down,” they said.

“One child knew Kimberley as ‘a Barbie mermaid’ due to her kind nature and long blonde hair.

“Vale Kimberley. We won’t ever forget you.”

