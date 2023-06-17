Man arrested after assaulting drag star The Vivienne at McDonald’s

Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne in broad daylight in a homophobic attack in a McDonald’s.

The drag queen shared details in a series of tweets about being punched by the attacker in the Liverpool restaurant.

“Just been attacked in McDonald’s, police on way,” The Viv wrote.

“Homophobia [is] alive and well folks!”

The Drag Race UK winner added, “Two lovely ladies just came and complimented my hair and said I look lovely.

“What a stark contrast of people we have on this planet! All in a day huh? A punch and a compliment.”

The Vivienne said the police “have been great” and thanked the restaurant staff who “acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises and did everything in their power to make sure I was okay.

“He’s been arrested and in custody.

“It’s so important that as a community we report and take action on hate crimes. Otherwise it continues to happen. Time to set an example!”

‘Shocking attack’ on The Vivienne happened in ‘broad daylight in busy venue’

In a statement, Merseyside Police confirmed the man was in custody on suspicion of the “shocking” assault.

A spokesperson said officers “arrested a man following reports a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Liverpool today, Friday 16th June.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, reported he was in McDonalds on Edge Lane in Old Swan at around 12:25 BST.

“A man made homophobic comments towards him and then punched him in the face. The man then made off.”

Det Insp Alan Nuttall said, “This was a shocking attack which happened in broad daylight in a busy venue.

“There is no place for hate crime in our city and Merseyside Police has a zero tolerance approach to these incidents.”

