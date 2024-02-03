Mallakhamba: ever wonder where pole dancing came from?

Pole dancing traces back to the traditional Indian sport of Mallakhamba, where gymnasts perform aerial yoga and gymnastic postures using wrestling grips on a stationary vertical pole.

Who knew pole dancing came from an ancient tradition? Pottery from the 2nd century BCE shows illustrations of mallakhamba with images of gymnasts hanging from pole-like structures.

However, despite a long tradition of the sport in rural India, it appears to have died off between the late 17th and 18th centuries. Some attribute the sport’s decline to the suppression of Indian culture by the overlords of the British Raj.

However, the sport began a comeback in the early 19th century and was demonstrated at the 1936 Summer Olympics.

Mallakhamba demonstration. (Ignore the juvenile homophobia on the tweet.)

Can’t decide if this is gay. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/idnoD7aaFk — Aiman Lee ⚡ (@meaimanlee) February 2, 2024

Although Pole Mallakhamba is best known, the sport has two other variations. Hanging Mallakhamba is similar to Pole but uses a shorter pole suspended in the air.

The aerial silk acts commonly seen in modern circus and even pop concerts probably derive from Rope Mallakhamba. Traditionally favoured by female gymnasts, the sport sees the gymnast run through a sequence of exercises while hanging by a rope tied around their body.

Pole, Hanging, and Rope Mallakhamba

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.