Malaysia police detain 20 people in raid on queer Halloween party

Malaysia Islamic authorities detained 20 people for “cross-dressing” and “encouraging vice” during a raid on an LGBTIQ+ Halloween party in Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests were made late on Saturday (29 October) after Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department officers (Jawi) raided a party at Kuala Lumpur venue REXKL, for what authorities claim are offences under Sharia law.

Activist Numan Afifi was among those arrested at the party and he described the raid as “traumatizing and harrowing.”

“About 40 religious officers backed by the police came into the venue with some 1,000 participants, and they stopped the music and dance,” he told AFP.

Numan said the authorities divided partygoers into two groups, Muslims and followers of other faiths.

Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, involving both civil courts as well as Islamic Sharia courts for some disputes involving Muslims.

Numan said officers took twenty Muslims to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department where their identity details were recorded.

“Some were alleged to have committed offences under cross-dressing while others, including me, for encouraging vice,” Numan said.

“[Authorities] isolated the Muslim participants and identified anyone that did not dress according to the gender that they thought them to be.

“But of course, it’s Halloween. People were dressing in costumes.”

Human rights advocates condemn Malaysia police raid on LGBTIQ party

Authorities released all 20 people a few hours later but they must return for further questioning, AFP reported.

The Star newspaper reported assistant police commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya publicly vowing to “step up operations and inspections on clubs” after the raid.

Same-sex relations and gender nonconformity are illegal in Malaysia. Human rights groups have warned of escalating anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in recent years.

The Halloween raid caused outcry. Former MP Charles Santiago condemned the arrests and asked police to stop “hunting” queer communities and reconsider their priorities.

“The raid clearly shows that the LGBTQ+ community continues to be targeted by authorities,” he tweeted.

“This is harassment against a marginalised community. When will we learn to respect and accept people for who they are?

“We have people who are still reeling from job losses, the ringgit is weak, the economy needs resuscitation.

“But you use resources to go after people who were at a Halloween party?

“I heard that two were nabbed for wearing earrings? Really? Will the LGBTQ+ community always be endangered under the law? Or is this toxic machismo?

“[This] targeted persecution against the LGBTQ+ community has the potential to trigger hate crimes, which we have seen happen in Malaysia.

“I urge authorities to cease hunting [LGBTIQ+ people] down as if they are criminals.”

