Making jealousy work for you with Leslie V. Coaching

Life coach Leslie Crudup Villagarcia chats with QNews about how to process jealousy in a healthy way.

As an openly queer polyamorous woman, I am often asked for ‘the secret’ to avoiding jealousy in relationships and in life in general.

However, jealousy is not a shameful emotion in need of suppressing.

Yes, it can have negative impacts on your confidence and lead to toxic behaviours, but it is also a powerful teacher.

One that can help illuminate a path toward developing not only your relationships, but also yourself.

So, when you are overcome by this feeling, it’s time to ask yourself some questions. Here are three to start with:

What do you feel you are lacking?

Does the person you are jealous of have a quality that you would like to develop within yourself? Do they have a great career? Are they physically fit?

If a specific quality triggers insecurity in you, this may be a good place to start working toward improvement.

What emotions make up your jealousy?

Do you feel fear, anger, loneliness, or something else entirely when your jealousy is activated? Labelling your emotions by name is a crucial step in understanding how to navigate them.

What are your relationship agreements?

Is a partner’s behaviour making you jealous? If so, it is time to clearly communicate what each of you believes are acceptable behaviours and make agreements accordingly.

Far too many folks skip this step, relying, instead, on assumptions and leaving expectations unspoken.

Whether you are single or in a relationship (monogamous or open), diving deep into what triggers your jealousy provides immensely useful data we can use to help you forge a more confident mindset.

It is just one of many factors we explore to work out what is blocking you from living your most fulfilling and purpose-driven life. So, let’s chat about how we can make that happen for you!

