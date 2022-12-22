Make The Yuletide Gay: Five LGBTQIA+ Christmas Movies

If you’re ready to make the Yuletide Gay, here are the best queer Christmas movies to watch this Holiday Season.

Single all the way (2021)

Netflix’s first true gay Christmas movie follows Peter (Michael Urie) as he heads home to New Hampshire with his best friend and pretend boyfriend, Nick (Philemon Chambers), to avoid his mom’s (Kathy Najimy) nagging about his perpetual single status.

If a friends-to-pretend-lovers-to-actual-lovers plot isn’t enough, Jennifer Coolidge is iconic as Peter’s eccentric aunt.

Happiest Season (2020)

After debuting to much fanfare, Happiest Season has received controversy about its ending that saw Aubrey Plaza single. Keep an eye out for a guest appearance by Drag Race icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon.

Carol (2015)

Based on the iconic lesbian novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol has become queer canon for those who observe Carol Aird’s Lost Leather Glove Month.

Set in the 1950s, Carol tells the love story of Therese Belivet (Mara), a 20-something aspiring New York City photographer and department-store clerk, and suburban mom Carol Aird who meet in the toy department at Christmastime.

While there are Love Actually households and The Holiday households, The Family Stone holds a special place in the hearts of many queer people.

In a time before LGBTQIA+ stories were center stage in any films, let alone Christmas movies, The Family Stone became a queer hit for its B-plot with a gay couple hoping to adopt a baby.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a snobby and slightly neurotic New Yorker alongside an all-star cast, The Family Stone still stands up as a festive film with just enough queer content to keep you interested.

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020) A New York Christmas Wedding features bisexual lead character Jennifer (Nia Fairweather) who is engaged to David (Otoja Abit). However, an encounter with a Christmas Angel leads her down an alternative reality where she has a second chance at love with her best friend Gabrielle.

Is this a good film? No. It’s cheesy and low-budget, but what are the holidays without terrible Christmas movies?

What are your favourite queer Christmas movies?

