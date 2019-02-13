Majority of Same-Sex Couples Are Now Meeting Online, Study Finds

Want to find a partner? It turns out that using dating apps is the way to do it, according to a new study that found 65% of new same-sex couples met online.

The research, entitled Disintermediating Your Friends, was published last month by a collaboration of sociologists from Stanford University and the University of New Mexico who found that US same-sex couples were much more likely to find a partner online than their straight counterparts.

“About 65% of same‐sex couples who met in 2017 met online, compared to about 39% for heterosexual couples,” the study found.

According to the researchers, one reason for the higher rate of same-sex couples is that the LGBTIQ community embraced the concept of internet dating and online communication earlier than straight people.

It found that with the widespread use of smartphones and phone apps such as Grindr and Tinder, people are slowly moving away from the conventional methods of meeting a partner.

Speaking to Quartz, one of the co-authors, Reuben J. Thomas, discussed the results of the study, saying that they found a noticeable increase in the acceptance of online dating as a means to form romantic relationships.

“It used to be that finding a partner is something one did with their community,” Thomas said.

“Now it is basically an individual quest.

“People used to make up stories about how they met, so they wouldn’t have to admit that they met online, but now many people embrace it.”

Data used for the study, still in its draft stages, was collected from another study called How Couples Meet and Stay Together that was conducted from 2009 to 2015.