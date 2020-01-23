‘Majority of gay men don’t like me’: Perez Hilton talks dating

Gay gossip blogger Perez Hilton has opened up about his dating life – or lack thereof – on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The controversial US personality is currently in the South African jungle for Channel 10 reality show. Perez candidly spoke about his personal life on the show’s podcast.

Advertisements

He told host Tanya Hennessy that despite rebranding his online blog to be less malicious a decade ago, his reputation still affects his relationships.

“The baggage that I constantly carry with me that’s so visible and heavy, because of who I am and what I do it makes it really hard to date,” he said.

Perez, who is a father of three, said “the overwhelming majority of gay men don’t like me.”

“That’s hard. I believe everybody deserves love and companionship,” he said.

“I know that I’m a great partner and when I have – in the past – been in relationships, I’ve been an amazing boyfriend.

“But it’s really challenging dating when you’re Perez Hilton.”

Perez said he didn’t go on any dates last year, and the last “sexy times” he had were in 2016.

“It’s okay because I live a very full, happy life. Genuinely,” he said.

“I don’t feel that I’m deprived of this, that or the other.

“I’m a very ambitious person, I want more. I want more professionally, I want more personally. I want love and companionship and a partner.”

But Perez said he doesn’t use dating apps and wants to meet someone “the old fashioned way”.

“I want to meet somebody in the real world,” he said.

Perez ‘changed everything’ after gay teen’s suicide

Advertisements

Perez Hilton recalled the major “turning point” in his career was the suicide of gay US college student Tyler Clementi in 2010.

The 18-year-old’s roommate used a webcam to film him with another man, later sharing it online. The next day, Clementi died.

Perez said he participated in the It Gets Better campaign that began after Clementi’s death.

“I thought I was doing something positive but the response I got to that video shook me to my core,” he said.

“The overwhelming majority of comments said, ‘How dare you make an It Gets Better video. You’re a hypocrite, you’re a bully. You’re part of the problem.’

“It made me change everything. You need to change because I don’t want to possibly contribute to somebody’s death or suicide or whatever it may be.

“Now I do things so differently.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.