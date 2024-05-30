Entertainment

Major update on final ‘Heartstopper’ instalment

Hearstopper season three
Image: Youtube

While fans eagerly await season three of Heartstopper, author Alice Oseman has given an update on the final book in the graphic novel series of the same name.

The sixth installment of the graphic novel series is set to be the last, and will reveal the fate of Nick and Charlie.

In a post on Instagram stories on May 25, Oseman shared a photo of a document on her computer, simply teasing the words ‘The End’.

“I think I have a first draft of vol 6. (Just the writing, haven’t started the drawing yet),” she wrote.

“I think it’s probably too long [right now] but maybe I can make it work… but mostly feeling pretty good about it. Gonna share with some friends and colleagues and get some opinions, then make some tweaks probably.

The following day, the author followed up by saying: “Heartstopper hasn’t ended. I still have to draw it, which will take me at least 18 months.

“We’ve got some time before the comics end, lads. I’m very excited to have a complete story mapped out and cannot wait to start drawing.”

Heartstopper releases season three teaser 

In a recent teaser trailer for the season three screen adaptation of Heartstopper, Charlie gets ready to tell Nick he loves him.

The sweet clip shows Charlie (Joe Locke) practicing telling his boyfriend, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) that he loves him in, before his sister, Tori Spring (Jenny Walser) says what we’ve all been thinking: “I’m shocked you haven’t said it already.”

Tori then urges Charlie to tell Nick he loves him ASAP, before the doorbell rings.

 

Heartstopper season 3 will arrive on Netflix on October 3, 2024.

Read more on ‘Heartstopper’:

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor set to make Broadway debut

Jonathan Bailey probably joining Heartstopper as pics leak

Watch Trixie Mattel and Katya react to the new season of Heartstopper

 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kit Connor Romeo and Juliet
Heartstopper’s Kit Connor set to make Broadway debut
Heartstopper Bradley Riches
Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches announces engagement
Nick and Charlie kiss in Heartstopper season 2
Major announcement for ‘Heartstopper’ season three
Jonathan Bailey holds up a trans rights sign, possibly behind-the-scenes on Heartstopper
Jonathan Bailey probably joining Heartstopper as pics leak
Heartstopper
‘Heartstopper’ reaches record-breaking milestone
Charlie and Nick in the Heartstopper season 2 finale
Heartstopper season 3 has officially started filming