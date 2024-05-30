Major update on final ‘Heartstopper’ instalment

While fans eagerly await season three of Heartstopper, author Alice Oseman has given an update on the final book in the graphic novel series of the same name.

The sixth installment of the graphic novel series is set to be the last, and will reveal the fate of Nick and Charlie.

In a post on Instagram stories on May 25, Oseman shared a photo of a document on her computer, simply teasing the words ‘The End’.

“I think I have a first draft of vol 6. (Just the writing, haven’t started the drawing yet),” she wrote.

“I think it’s probably too long [right now] but maybe I can make it work… but mostly feeling pretty good about it. Gonna share with some friends and colleagues and get some opinions, then make some tweaks probably.

The following day, the author followed up by saying: “Heartstopper hasn’t ended. I still have to draw it, which will take me at least 18 months.

“We’ve got some time before the comics end, lads. I’m very excited to have a complete story mapped out and cannot wait to start drawing.”

Heartstopper releases season three teaser

In a recent teaser trailer for the season three screen adaptation of Heartstopper, Charlie gets ready to tell Nick he loves him.