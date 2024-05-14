Magically macabre musical The Grinning Man on St Kilda stage

Magically macabre, the award-winning musical The Grinning Man made its international premiere in Melbourne last month and has one more week treading the boards of The Alex Theatre in St Kilda.

Based off the novel The Man Who Laughs by Victor Hugo and filled with dark humour, this stage adaptation mixes powerful performances while balancing the romantic with the grotesque and continues to take audiences by surprise.

“We’ve had several people come not knowing anything about the show. They were absolutely stunned to discover what a treasure it is,” Jennifer Vuletic who plays Barkilphedro told us.

“It’s a dark story in the original Hugo version. While there’s darkness in it, there’s a lot of love as well. It’s a beautifully done adaptation.”

Vuletic’s character is the glue to the story, acting as narrator she is integral to the Grinning Man becoming the Grinning Man, and playing the role of a man in the production is something she has eagerly taken in her stride.

“I play Barkilphedro as a man, but I love the fact that the role is very gender indeterminate. After the show people are surprised to find out I’m actually a woman. That’s something I find very exciting. I love the whole process of messing with the notion of gender. This is a production that allows us to do that perfectly.”

‘We feel very strongly about inclusive casting’

When it came to auditions, producer Ashley Taylor Tickell says the priority was finding the right person to fit the role, whomever that may be.

“Barkilphedro is this wonderful, juicy character, and the role is not defined in any way by gender. So going in we knew the role could be played by anyone who can walk through this door and really bring to life the essence of who he is.”

“As a company, we feel very strongly about inclusive casting. And if we find that someone steps in and can really, truly find the essence of that role we’re open to rearranging things as needed, because we know that they’re going to bring the character to life and the best way possible.”

Having an inclusive casting process was not only about gender roles, but accessibility as well. Lilly Cascun who plays the role of blind woman Young Dea in the production is also blind, not that audience members realise when they are watching the production.

“The story is surprisingly moving and uproariously funny at the same time,” says Vuletic.

“We received an email from an audience member who had a disability and hadn’t realised until after the show that members of the cast did as well. Because the disability is not what’s prominent, what’s prominent is the extraordinary talent on stage and the beautiful storytelling.”

“Something that was really important to us was representation on stage and to create that kind of opportunity for Lily and for performers with disabilities,” Taylor Tickell said.

“We recognize that there are so few opportunities for people with disabilities on the main stages in Australia in a lot of major theatrical productions. And we wanted to try and do the best we could as an independent company with limited funds to be able to support that.”

‘Why not take the punt on something brand new?’

The fact that they are an independent company makes it all the more special that The Grinning Man’s first international production is happening at The Alex Theatre in St Kilda right now.

“I feel very strongly about bringing new works here we haven’t seen before,” Taylor Tickell said.

“Obviously I love commercial theatre, but I want to see more than the same thing over and over again.

“It’s exciting for performers and creatives to get to dig deep into new roles we haven’t touched in Australia.

“So, creating opportunities and expanding horizons was part of the reason we chose to do a production of The Grinning Man.”

“The messages of acceptance and learning to love yourself and others despite people’s differences or mistakes just feels like something that’s very relevant today.

“It’s a hard enough time in theatre to produce theatre and sell tickets. But we thought why not take the punt on something brand new, because it’s going to be what it is regardless.”

“We close on Sunday, and the audiences have truly loved the show,” she said. “It has been pretty impactful for the audience.

“I hope more people can get out and see something new and bold like The Grinning Man. There isn’t enough of this out there. So when it’s here, we need we need that extra support. That way we can do more of it.”

The Grinning Man is playing at The Alex Theatre until Sunday 19th May. Tickets here.

