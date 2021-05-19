Magda Szubanski talks to QNews: Weakest Link and Snatch Game

The magnificent Magda Szubanski debuts on Nine’s Weakest Link next Tuesday night. QNews chatted to Magda this morning about her new show and, of course, asked about Snatch Game.

Weakest Link sees contestants enter a studio as total strangers and then work together to accumulate prizemoney. Later, at the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the weakest link. Finally, as the eliminated contestant leaves the game, Magda delivers the killer phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye!”

Advertisements

In earlier iterations of the show, the hosts presented as acerbic Ice Queens. However, Magda assured QNews she was no Queen of Mean.

Camp as hell

“I’m more Queen of Camp. It’s all about the old Aussie larrikin spirit — and camp as hell. I’m stern but not brutal. The players push my patience to its limits as I try my best to give them a chance at winning $250,000.

“It’s not the right climate for brutal now so we haven’t gone as hard on the mean pedal. Aussies feel bruised after going through bushfires, floods, and COVID.

“Though some of the contestants came on specifically to have me insult them. They love it. You can deduce from that what you like.”

Never work with animals or children

“They say never work with animals or children, but no one ever mentioned quiz show contestants!

“At every turn, they do their best to let themselves down. Weakest Link will have you playing along, shouting at the television, and also recognising me for the tolerant, forgiving host that I always knew I would be.

“I’ve pretended to be nice my whole career – now I finally get to play myself. No, I will not be making the contestants look stupid. They’re perfectly capable of doing that themselves.

“Weakest Link is right up my alley. I love to watch people squirm, and not in a sexy way. I look forward to hosting some of Australia’s best and brightest . . . just not on this show.”

Magda told QNews that the producers wanted her to put her stamp on the rejigged Weakest Link.

“Weakest Link is Pub Trivia Night meets Survivor. It’s more than just knowing the answers. Contestants need to strategise about when to bank and when to pick off the other players. They can’t pick off the stronger players too soon. But they can’t let them linger long enough to become a threat either.

“The narratives that unfold over the course of the show, the personalities, and the clashes that occur. We’ve had terrific contestants.

“I trot out sayings from a few of my old characters along the way. But those people who think I’m just Sharon… Hello… I wrote Lynne.”

Snatch Game

Advertisements

Speaking of Lynne, Magda said she loved Snatch Game.

“That was hilarious. A friend in Spain contacted me to say I was on and I quickly went to watch. I loved it. Maxi Shield just nailed it.

“I based Lynne on a woman I saw on the tram.

“She obviously applied her makeup in the 1840s and just touched it up ever since.

“The rouge was just smudged lipstick and she had pencil-thin eyebrows. She was almost in drag in a way. That was her look and I was completely fascinated.”

WEAKEST LINK WITH MAGDA SZUBANSKI PREMIERES TUESDAY MAY 25 AT 9PM ON CHANNEL 9 AND 9NOW

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.