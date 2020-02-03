MAFSAU: Cock & Block, a workplace accident and one giant zit

Channel 9 bills MAFSAU as Australia’s most controversial social experiment. Clearly that is untrue as anyone who ever sat for any time in a Bunnings Cafe can tell you. However, last night’s first episode offered up sufficient outrage to assure us other people are sillier than we are. That will keep viewers coming back for six weeks to watch the ads.

The first episode only teased the drama to come with the first MAFSAU lesbian couple. However, it offered up sufficient heterosexual stupidity to take our minds off the imminent return of the Beetrooter to the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

MFSAU’s Poppy star of first episode

A woman called Poppy was the stand out star. After sharing that she calls her toddlers Cock and Block, she explained her status as a single mum.

“I’ve got two-year-old twins and when they were six weeks old, my husband had a terrible accident … He tripped and fell into his co-worker’s vagina and he’s still stuck there.”

Poppy then gifted viewers the opportunity to devise the first drinking game of the season. Anyone who wants to finish the show plastered should take a drink every time Poppy mentions missing little Cock and Block and feeling guilty about leaving them. That’s when she wasn’t stressing about a giant zit that appeared on her wedding day.

Sadly, it wasn’t the type of zit you could disguise with a beauty spot or an artfully draped scarf. And poor Channel 9 — it all happened a bit late for a quick cross-promotion with Dr. Pimple Popper. There wasn’t even time to call in some Blockheads with assorted power tools.

The MAFSAU lesbian couple

Anyway, as previously mentioned, the first episode merely teased the show’s first lesbian wedding with only one of the couple appearing on the show. Apparently producers didn’t want to make either of the women look too masculine by sending them on the buck’s party.

But that barely matters with Tash Herz, one half of the couple, all over the media telegraphing things didn’t work out with Amanda Micallef.

So far, the men arouse little excitement other than some token misogyny from contestant Michael.

“We’ve all been with a good looking girl and listened to her, and been like, ‘Ugh! Turn that thing on silent.'”

So, we had a look around and at least found some interesting pics on the Instagram of contestant Mikey Pembroke. Mikey apparently enjoyed a previous brush with fame. A previous girlfriend once appeared on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Is there anyone not had their 15 minutes yet? Oh well, better than watching the manufactured controversy of inviting Jim Molan on Q&A to interrupt serious discussion of grown-up matters.

