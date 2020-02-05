TV

MAFS lesbian brides Amanda and Tash hint about future of marriage

married at first sight mafs amanda and tash
Photo: Nine

Married At First Sight viewers have cheered as the show’s first lesbian couple, Amanda and Tash, tied the knot.

The couple walked down the aisle on Tuesday night’s episode of the Channel Nine, with Amanda’s vows bringing people to tears.

“As gay women, we’ve likely fought just that bit harder than most to be here, and had to act in spite of fear,” Amanda said.

“Thank you for having the courage and taking a chance at blind faith.

“I need you to know, hand on heart, to make this work we will try our best and not give up that easily.

She went on, “I have a million emotions right now, yet only one hope – that despite what outcome we may have, that we have the time of our lives.”

‘I still get excited every time I see a same-sex kiss’

MAFS viewers rejoiced at seeing the same-sex wedding, a first for the show since the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2017.

MAFS lesbian brides Amanda and Tash hint about their future

However Tash and Amanda have sadly hinted at rocky times ahead in their relationship. The two women had some choice words for each other while speaking to NW magazine.

Tash said she and Amanda have “completely different lifestyles” and that they are “so incompatible”.

“Her family is European, traditional and old-fashioned,” Tash said.

“I’m quite open-minded and progressive with gender… I’m quite quirky and edgy, and I’ll say things, then she doesn’t know what to do with me.

“She’s got a dad sense of humour and it’s dorky. Amanda can be very controlling too.”

But Amanda hit back, seemingly accused her bride of being fake.

“As soon as the cameras stop rolling, Tash doesn’t want to hang out with me,” she said.

“She doesn’t even want to watch a movie together – nothing! I can’t help thinking, ‘This is f**ked!’”

