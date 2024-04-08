MAFS bride Lucinda Light joining drag brunch at The Wickham

Married At First Sight fan favourite Lucinda Light is joining the queens at drag brunch at The Wickham this weekend.

The 43-year-old is an MC and wedding celebrant by trade and with her warmth, bubbly personality and colourful frocks was one of the MAFS standouts this season.

The Nine reality show wrapped up its 2024 season on Sunday night, with the big reunion episode tonight (April 8).

Lucinda Light and her MAFS “husband” Timothy broke up earlier in the season but stayed close friends. The pair were one of the only ones to root for this season, quite honestly, and at least Lucinda got to turn some looks coming into each dinner party.

Lucinda, who’s also a former cabaret performer, is based in Byron Bay and this Saturday (April 13) she’s joining the queens at The Wickham for the queer pub’s weekly bottomless drag brunch event.

Each drag brunch includes two hours of food and drink, with a duo of drag queens doing numbers, shows and games on stage.

Lucinda Light will be there on Saturday, and she’s promising to get on the mic with drag queens Asphyxia and Luna Thicc and DJ Beksis.

The MAFS reunion finale is tonight (April 8) on Channel Nine and 9Now. This season of MAFS featured the first gay grooms in years, but sadly Stephen and Michael didn’t last the distance either.

Meanwhile, The Wickham is next month hosting Big Gay Day with Spice Girl Melanie C, Lady Bunny and Sneaky Sound System headlining.

The huge pride street party takes over the pub and its neighbouring streets with an all-day lineup of entertainment on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

