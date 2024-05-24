MAFS Australia wants trans and gender diverse folk for 2025

Season 12 of Married At First Sight Australia is set to start filming in the next few months, and the producers are reportedly keen to follow in the footsteps of a big moment from the UK version last year.

Nine’s top-rated reality show has copped criticism for its lack of diversity. Earlier this year, season 11 featured the first gay male grooms in many years, as well as runaway partners, flirting scandals and a breakup.

Now Yahoo! Lifestyle has reported MAFS producers are “actively pursuing” transgender and gender-diverse participants for next year.

The outlet has seen the lengthy application process for the 2025 season, and clocked some apparently new stuff in there.

Producers are asking applicants if they’ve ever been in a relationship with a transgender or non-binary person and if they’d be open to being paired with them.

Potential participants are also reportedly getting quizzed on if they’ve ever had any same-sex experiences and if they’d be open to them.

An insider told Yahoo! that Australian producers are trying to follow in the footsteps of their UK counterparts. MAFS UK cast trans woman Ella Morgan (pictured above) in a big first last year.

“Married At First Sight UK led the way last year by casting an openly trans bride, which caused huge discussion and discourse all around the world,” the source said.

“Producers are now under immense pressure to raise the bar on our version to keep the format fresh.”

MAFS team addresses show’s lack of diversity

Married At First Sight has copped criticism for its lack of diversity. However, those connected with the show have blamed that on a lack of applicants.

MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla told Yahoo! Lifestyle last month a lack of people with “different sexual orientations and sexual identities” had an impact.

“Our show … is an experiment in the concept of how we put together the show. But we are a reality TV show,” she said.

“We’re dependent on the people that choose to come on reality TV.

“I think that’s part of the reason why we haven’t had more representation… because we haven’t necessarily had those people raise their hand and say, ‘I want to be a part of this’.”

However, Alessandra said she’d love for MAFS to showcase more diversity in the future.

“It depends on the humans that show up and want to share their stories and want to go on this wild ride with us and try and find love and understand themselves and learn about themselves a little more,” she added.

“I think everybody leaves the experience with that.”

