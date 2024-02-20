Michael and Stephen’s wedding on MAFS was so wholesome

Married At First Sight Australia has featured its first gay wedding in years on Monday night, as Michael and Stephen got married in surprisingly wholesome scenes.

Season 11 of MAFS has been running for a month already. Michael Felix (above left) arrived at the start of this season as an original cast member.

But unfortunately his husband-to-be Simon decided the show wasn’t for him and did a runner at the last minute.

On Monday night, Michael was back. The show’s experts found him another bloke, and he’s dreamboat Perth hairdresser Stephen Stewart (above right).

You’ll be thrilled to know the two gorgeous gay men walked down the aisle on Monday night’s MAFS.

After a recap of Michael’s month-long wait for a husband, Stephen explains he’s struggled with the “really shallow dating pool” back home. Everyone he meets wants an open relationship, he reports.

The two groom share really sweet vows at a Sydney reception and seemed to really hit it off, if you can get past Married At First Sight‘s inherently ridiculous premise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

‘Takes a really special person to do that’

At the pair’s reception, MAFS creates a cliffhanger out of Stephen finding out from a friend that Michael is a donor dad to his two lesbian friends.

However Stephen, who comes from a huge family and wants kids of his own, tells Michael he’s thrilled.

“The fact that he’s given this gift to his friends so that they can start their family and he’s selflessly stepped back and let that unfold, I love that,” Stephen explains.

“It takes a pretty special person to do that and he ticks a huge, huge box.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

However in another cliffhanger at the end of the episode, Stephen’s less thrilled to find out about Michael’s first match.

“Instantly I felt sick. I just felt like this is not a genuine match then,” Stephen says, even though the other two men didn’t even meet.

“This is just a really last minute slapdash ‘You’ll do,’ and that’s a huge red flag.”

Married At First Sight is on Nine.

Since premiering in 2015, MAFS Australia has only featured one other gay male couple, season three’s Craig and Andy. But that union ended disastrously.

In 2020, the show featured its first lesbian couple as Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz tied the knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

Find out more about Married At First Sight:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.