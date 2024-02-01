MAFS groom crushed after husband-to-be does a runner

Married At First Sight Australia has shown the moment one of the show’s first gay grooms in years quits before his “wedding,” throwing his husband-to-be for a loop.

The reality TV show’s 11th season premiered earlier this week. In the premiere, we met Adelaide man Simon Flocco, who joined other cast members at the grooms’ party.

We also met gay man Michael Felix (above), from Victoria, who kikied with the brides at their own pre-wedding party.

But as a few of the other couples on the season met each other at the altar, on Wednesday night’s episode MAFS expert John Aiken paid Michael a personal visit.

“I’ve got some real disappointing and shocking news,” John told him.

“After the Bucks and Hens Nights, your match decided to send us an e-mail saying he no longer wanted to be a part of the experiment.”

Michael said it was a “hard blow” for him, not even being able to meet his match Simon.

“I feel like someone just ripped my heart out of my chest,” Michael said.

But Simon responds, “We, the experts, have not lost hope. We are now looking closely at new matches for you because we want to find you the fairytale.”

The latest season of MAFS filmed last year, and runaway groom Simon’s departure reportedly caused a bit of unexpected drama for producers behind the scenes.

Simon has since shared he was shocked that his short time on the show made it to air at all.

However – spoiler alert! – we know that it’s not the last of Michael we’ll see on the season.

Since premiering in 2015, MAFS Australia has only featured one gay male couple, season three’s Craig and Andy, and that union ended disastrously.

In 2020, MAFS featured the first lesbian couple on the show. Amanda Micallef, 34, and Tash Herz, 31, tied the knot.

Married At First Sight Australia continues on Nine.

