Madonna’s Pride Month video

Image: Madonna/Instagram

The Queen of all Gays has released a Pride Month Tribute video thanking the gays for their support during her career.

The video features retro clips of Pride marches and photos from the Pop Goddess’s groundbreaking 1991 tour documentary Truth or Dare.

LGBTQIA+ heroes like Marsha P. Johnson flash across the screen and there’s clips of Madonna’s backup dancers attending a Pride parade.

“When Truth or Dare was released in 1991 I had no idea it was going to cause such a stir But that could be said of most of the things I do!!

“I simply wanted to capture the world I was living in—and share it with the world.

“I am forever grateful to the gay community that has always supported me from day one!!!

“When I arrived in New York for the first time in 1979 — They made an awkward girl from Michigan feel like she fit in, like she wasn’t a freak and. That it was OK to be different. I am forever indebted.

“In this increasingly chaotic world, we are living in. I will never stop fighting for diversity, inclusiveness and equal rights for all!!!

“DON’T HIDE YOUR PRIDE! ️‍!
“Let’s celebrate this month and every month ! ️‍️‍️‍️‍.”

Ricky Martin got *very* excited by Madonna’s dancers.

‘You’re welcome’: Madonna marks 30th anniversary of iconic ‘Sex’ book.

Madge Gone Wild: Nips out Madonna says ‘Zero F*^ks Given’.

Madonna has musical vag and thinks size matters.

Destiny Rogers

