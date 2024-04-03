Music

Madonna will finish tour with free concert on Copacabana Beach

madonna copacabana

Madonna’s Celebration tour will wind up with a free concert on Copacabana Beach on May 4.

An announcement on Madge’s website described the concert as her biggest gig yet.

“An unforgettable concert in one of the world’s most beautiful settings.”

The announcement says Her Madjesty will perform the show free of charge as a thank you to fans who have celebrated more than four decades of her music during the Celebration tour.

Entry will be first come – first served.

“This unforgettable, one-time event, featuring the world’s biggest dance floor, will be broadcast live on TV Globo.”

Madonna on Copacabana Beach

Organisers said that the show will be similar to the New Year’s Eve Reveillon parties held on the beaches of Rio.

That party attracts over 2 million people onto a 2½ mile stretch of Copacabana Beach.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

