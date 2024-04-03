Madonna will finish tour with free concert on Copacabana Beach

Madonna’s Celebration tour will wind up with a free concert on Copacabana Beach on May 4.

An announcement on Madge’s website described the concert as her biggest gig yet.

“An unforgettable concert in one of the world’s most beautiful settings.”

The announcement says Her Madjesty will perform the show free of charge as a thank you to fans who have celebrated more than four decades of her music during the Celebration tour.

Entry will be first come – first served.

“This unforgettable, one-time event, featuring the world’s biggest dance floor, will be broadcast live on TV Globo.”

Madonna on Copacabana Beach

Organisers said that the show will be similar to the New Year’s Eve Reveillon parties held on the beaches of Rio.

That party attracts over 2 million people onto a 2½ mile stretch of Copacabana Beach.

Can't get enough Madge?

