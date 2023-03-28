Madonna protests ‘unfounded and pathetic’ anti-LGBTQIA+ bills

Tenessee recently became the first state in the U.S. to introduce legislation to ban drag, and Madonna is not happy about it.

The Queen of Pop announced on Monday that she will be including Nashville, Tennessee, along with seven other cities in the US, as part of her world tour.

Along with the announcement, Madonna also released a statement saying: “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane” but that it is making “America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.”

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic,” she continues.

The bill, which aims to classify drag shows as “adult cabaret entertainment”, operates to criminalize any drag entertainers in public spaces or in front of children, regardless of the content of the show.

Even the “Queen of Drag”, RuPaul, has spoken out against the legislation, despite her reputation for letting her television platform represent her political advocacy.

Madonna says ‘don’t f*ck with a drag queen’

The fact that RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner, Bob the Drag Queen, will join Madonna on the tour, makes her announcement even more poignant.

“Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen,” Madonna said in her statement.

“Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

In another statement released to promote an upcoming fundraising event called ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’, Bob commented on the matter, saying:

“The most traumatizing thing about drag isn’t harming kids, it’s getting sent home first on Drag Race… but I can’t relate.”

Earlier in the month, when the news about the legislation was first released, Bob tweeted:

“If you watch Drag Race, Pose, Legendary, Dragula, etc. you need to make your choice heard.

“These anti trans/anti drag bills are actually starting to make their way through, and after that have taken down trans and nonbinary people. . . GAY BOYZ, YOU’RE NEXT!! Trust and believe.”

If you watch Drag Race, Pose, Legendary, Dragula, etc. you need to make your choice heard. These anti trans/ anti drag bills are actually starting to make their way through, and after that have taken down trans and nonbinary people. . . GAY BOYZ, YOU’RE NEXT!! Trust and believe. — Bobbiana (@thatonequeen) March 7, 2023

Think of the children?

The move to pass legislation banning drag shows also dealt a second blow in banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

This particularly heinous legislation was, of course, passed under the guise of “protecting the children” once again.

