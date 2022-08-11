Madonna on David Banda’s gender fluid fashion sense

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week Madonna said her 16-year-old son David Banda out-dresses her.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what!

“It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

Earlier this year, Madonna & David Banda raised eyebrows when the mother-son duo attended a boxing championship in matching Adidas outfits. Madonna wore a tracksuit while David Banda sported a red Adidas dress.

That should not have surprised anyone after Madonna posted a video last year of her son sashaying around the house in one of her gowns.

Many of the Material Girl’s followers approve of her parenting and allowing her children their own choices.

But not all.

One lambasted the pop queen in a comment on the 2021 vid (below).

“Wow! Thanks for neutering him and bringing him up to be such a strong and masculine man.”

Another commented on the post of Madonna and David Banda wearing the matching Adidas outfits.

“DAAMMNNN MADONT’A … If you wanted another female child to raise, that’s what YOU should have requested!”

It doesn’t seem that either Madonna or David Banda GAF about bigots. The critical comments have been neither deleted nor responded to.

David Banda rocking Madonna’s dress in 2021

