Madonna: Josh Popper, a holiday romance

josh popper Madonna popper
Image: Josh Popper Instagram

Madonna and Josh Popper, her young boxer boyfriend have broken up after travelling the world for her 7-month Celebration tour.

A source told The Sun the pair remained friends.

“Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out.

“There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.

“At the moment, their relationship doesn’t feel feasible, and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends.”

 

Madonna met Josh Popper when he started training her son David Banda at his studio in New York.

She had recently split from dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

They initially struggled to begin a relationship as she juggled her roles as a mother to 6 kids and worked who knows how many hours as probably the world’s most successful entertainer/musician.

But Josh Popper soon joined the popstar on the road, appearing as a judge in the Voguing segment of the concert.

Ricky Martin got *very* excited by Madonna’s dancers.

Madonna and Kylie: It’s been a long time coming.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

